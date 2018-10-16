FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 7:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nurmagomedov challenges Mayweather to fight

2 Min Read

After beating Conor McGregor, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to recreate McGregor’s most lucrative moment — a fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Last weekend, Nurmagomedov was alongside Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe when he announced in a video posted on social media, “Let’s go Floyd, we have to fight now. 50-0 vs. 27-0, two guys who never lose. Let’s go, why not? Because in the jungle, there’s only one king. Of course I’m the king because (McGregor) cannot drop McGregor, but I drop him easily. Let’s go.”

Mayweather responded Monday on Twitter: “CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out! Go to @leonardellerbe’s page to view Khabib Nurmagomedov challenging me.”

FILE PHOTO: Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. poses with the WBC "Money Belt" during post-fight news conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Nurmagomedov then replied to Mayweather on Instagram: “@floydmayweather But no Vegas, they won’t pay my money.”

That was a reference to Nurmagomedov’s $2 million purse from his UFC 229 win over McGregor being withheld while the Nevada Athletic Commission investigates a postmatch brawl.

After Nurmagomedov (27-0) defeated McGregor via fourth-round submission, the 30-year-old Russian went into the crowd to fight members of McGregor’s team.

Mayweather, 41, beat McGregor via technical knockout in August 2017 after the Irish mixed martial arts star agreed they would fight using boxing rules. Last month, Mayweather said he would come out of retirement this year to oppose Manny Pacquiao, whom he beat in May 2015, but no details have been announced.

—Field Level Media

