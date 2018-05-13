Nunes: Pennington's corner failed her at UFC 224

Raquel Pennington had already lost the first four rounds against Amanda Nunes at UFC 224 and had had enough on Saturday night.

Pennington is captured on audio telling her corner “I’m done. I want to be done,” but cornerman Jason Kutz wasn’t having it.

Kutz is heard on the pay-per-view corner audio telling Pennington, “No, no, no, no.”

“I know it hurts. Let’s power through this. Let’s power through this, let’s believe. Change your mindset. Change your mindset. Let’s throw everything we got. We’ll recover later ... Throw everything we got,” he continued as she grew silent.

Pennington (9-6), who had a four-fight winning streak but was coming off an 18-month layoff, appeared to have a broken nose by the end of the fourth round. Her corner sent her out anyway, and she took a hellacious, bloody beating before the fight was waved off.

Nunes (16-4) used leg kicks early, shots to the head and body in the middle rounds and a ruthless finishing instinct late to earn a TKO victory over her game-but-overmatched foe. The time of the stoppage was 2:36 of the fifth round.

Nunes, who is friends with Pennington, said her corner failed her by sending Pennington back out.

“It’s sad,” Nunes said at the post-fight news conference, via MMAJunkie. “(My girlfriend) Nina (Ansaroff) told me. I didn’t even know. Nina told me in the locker room. It’s sad because you could avoid something. She went to the hospital. It might be a bad injury for her to go to the hospital. I already asked Nina to text her — if she needs anything I’m here. It’s sad.

“If she didn’t have the right conditioning to fight then the coach should have thrown in the towel for sure. I think my coach wouldn’t let me go through that. It’s sad. Everyone must be saying a lot of bad things about him on social media, but I really think she needs to surround herself with people who want the best for her so she can really evolve for her next fights. Unfortunately, tonight (the cornerman) failed.”

