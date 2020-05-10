St-Pierre to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

FILE PHOTO - UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre pauses during a news conference at Les Galeries de la Capitale shopping centre in Quebec City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Georges St-Pierre will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020, the organization announced.

St-Pierre, who is a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, fought 22 times during a UFC career that spanned from January 2004 to November 2017. The 38-year-old Quebec native posted a 20-2 record in UFC and ended his career on a 13-fight win streak.

“Georges St-Pierre is a pioneer of Canadian MMA who helped build the sport globally,” UFC president Dana White said on Saturday at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Fla. “He is the most famous athlete to ever come out of Canada and one of the greatest martial artists of all-time. We’re proud to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020.”

St-Pierre dethroned Michael Bisping for the middleweight championship at UFC 217 in November 2017. He gave up the 185-pound crown a month later, citing health issues.

St-Pierre was the Sports Illustrated fighter of the year in 2009 and was nominated for best fighter at the ESPY awards four times (2008, 2010, 2011 and 2018).

The UFC Hall of Fame ceremony traditionally has taken place during July in Las Vegas. In the news release announcing St-Pierre’s induction, the UFC stated that it “will take place later this year.”

—Field Level Media