Cormier-Lewis to headline UFC 230

Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis will headline UFC 230 in a heavyweight title fight on Nov. 3, UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 20, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Daniel Cormier (red gloves) celebrates his victory against Volkan Oezdemir (not seen) during UFC 220 at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The event will take place at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The co-main event will be a lightweight fight between Nate Diaz (20-11) and Dustin Poirier (24-5).

As a result of the newly scheduled main event, the women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be moved back to UFC 231 at Toronto in December, according to White.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 5, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Derrick Lewis is pictured during weigh-ins for UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Cormier (21-1), from San Jose, Calif., holds the UFC’s light heavyweight and heavyweight titles. He last fought Stipe Miocic to claim the heavyweight belt at UFC 226 in July.

Lewis (21-5), from Houston, will have a quick turnaround after rallying to knock out Alexander Volkov on Saturday.

The fight will be the first between the two opponents.

Cormier had told TMZ last week that he wants to fight Brock Lesnar for the heavyweight crown and then Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title. Jones, soon to be reinstated from a doping suspension, earned a unanimous decision over Cormier on Jan. 3, 2015, then knocked out Cormier on July 29, 2017, only to have the latter bout declared a no-contest when Jones flunked a drug test.

—Field Level Media