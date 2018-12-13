UFC 233 canceled; bouts rescheduled

The UFC 233 fight card will not be held as scheduled Jan. 26 in Anaheim, Calif., the UFC announced Wednesday.

The bouts that were due to be held that date are being moved to other dates and locations.

UFC 234, set for Feb. 10 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, will retain that name even without a “UFC 233” preceding it. UFC officials confirmed that the promotion still plans to have 12 fight cards in 2019.

The fight that was due to top the UFC 233 bill, between flyweights Henry Cejudo (13-2) and TJ Dillashaw (16-3), instead will be part of a UFC Fight Night on Jan. 19 at Barclays Center in New York. The card will air on ESPN+, kicking off a five-year, $1.5 billion UFC-ESPN contract, ESPN reported.

The desire to have Cejudo-Dillashaw as part of the ESPN+ kickoff, plus an injury to welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, in part prompted the cancellation of UFC 233, according to ESPN.

Flyweights Joseph Benavidez (26-5) and Deiveson Figueiredo (15-0) also are expected to be part of the Jan. 19 card, ESPN reported.

According to MMAJunkie.com, middleweights Anthony Hernandez (7-0) and Markus Perez (10-2) will now fight Feb. 2 in an ESPN+ card at Fortaleza, Brazil. The same report also indicated that women’s bantamweights Yana Kunitskaya (11-4) and Marion Reneau (9-4-1) will square off in a March 9 card on ESPN+.

Per ESPN, women’s strawweights Cynthia Calvillo (7-1) and Cortney Casey (8-6) will fight during a Feb. 17 card at Phoenix.

This marks the second rescheduling of an Anaheim event in the last two years, as UFC 208 — originally set for Jan. 21, 2017 — was also postponed due to the lack of a main event.

—Field Level Media