Sports News
May 17, 2019 / 5:03 PM / in 2 hours

Woodley withdraws from fight with Lawler

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Sep 8, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Tyron Woodley (red gloves) fights Darren Till (blue gloves) during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night in Minneapolis next month will have to be adjusted after former champion Tyron Woodley was forced to withdraw from a welterweight fight against Robbie Lawler, ESPN reported.

The June 29 fight was a rematch of a 2016 welterweight title bout, which Woodley won by knockout in the first round. At UFC 235 in March, Woodley (19-4-1) lost his 170-pound weight class title to Kamaru Usman.

In an attempt to keep Lawler (28-13) on next month’s card at Minneapolis, the search is underway for a replacement for Woodley.

There is no timeframe for Woodley’s return, and he reportedly will see a hand specialist for the injury. Woodley, 37, had surgery last year to repair a dislocated right thumb.

—Field Level Media

