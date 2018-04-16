Figure skating: Canadian former world champion Chan announces retirement

(Reuters) - Canada’s Patrick Chan, a Winter Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion, announced his retirement from competitive figure skating on Monday.

Figure Skating – Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Team Event Men Single Skating short program – Gangneung Ice Arena - Gangneung, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - Patrick Chan of Canada competes. REUTERS/John Sibley

Chan, Canada’s most decorated male figure skater, capped off his career taking gold in the team event at the Pyeongchang Games to go along with silvers won in the individual and team events in Sochi four years ago.

For a period of time, Chan was considered the dominant athlete in men’s figure skating winning three consecutive world championship titles from 2011 to 2013.

There were also disappointments.

Skating on home ice at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Chan finished fifth and then signed off in Pyeongchang with a ninth in the individual event.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to skate for Canada,” said Chan in a statement released by Skate Canada. “It has given me memorable experiences and has taught me lessons I will carry throughout life.

“I have fulfilled my dreams and aspirations in competitive skating and it is now time to move on to new challenges and opportunities.

“I hope to have inspired many young skaters that with hard work, perseverance and dedication anything is possible.”

Chan won the first of his record 10 Canadian men’s titles in 2008 and was awarded the prestigious Lou Marsh Award in 2011 as Canada’s top athlete.

The 27-year-old’s trophy case also includes three Four Continents titles and 15 medals on the Grand Prix circuit.

“His beautiful lyrical skating matched with his outgoing and positive personality has made him a champion on and off the ice,” said Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong.

“Patrick has left a tremendous mark on Canadian skating and we thank him for inspiring Canadians to embrace the joy of skating.”