Chen claims fourth straight U.S. title

Jan 26, 2020; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Nathan Chen displays his medal after the Championship Men Free Skate at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Twice world champion Nathan Chen became the first American to win four consecutive national titles in 32 years with a sparkling free skate in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, with the sell-out crowd cheerfully applauding his quad-dominated performance to music from the Rocketman soundtrack, scored 216.04 points for the free skate.

That earned the Yale University sophomore a combined 330.17 points as he equalled twice world gold medallist Brian Boitano’s four titles, the last of which came in 1988.

Jason Brown, the 2015 U.S. champion, was second with 292.88 points and 2019 world junior champion Tomoki Hiwatashi claimed third, scoring a lifetime best of 278.08.