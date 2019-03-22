Figure skating: ISU clears Bell after warm-up collision with rival Lim

FILE PHOTO: Figure Skating - ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy - Ladies Free Skating - Osaka, Japan - November 11, 2017 - Mariah Bell of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - The International Skating Union has cleared Mariah Bell of causing intentional harm after the American was accused of colliding into 16-year-old South Korean rival Lim Eun-soo in the final warm-up session ahead of the world championships in Japan.

The ISU said it had been made aware of a statement published by the Korea Skating Union on March 21 about the incident.

“Based on the evidence at hand at this point in time, which includes a video, there is no evidence that Ms. Bell intended any harm to Ms. Lim,” the ISU said in a statement.

The ISU said the incident was “verbally reported” to the ISU by the Korean team leader but it had received no formal complaint.

“The ISU met with delegates from both USA and Korea and urged both parties to find an amicable solution. The ISU maintains that this remains the appropriate approach,” the governing body added.

