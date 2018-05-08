FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pencil maker Dixon Ticonderoga to buy U.S.-based Pacon for $340 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pencil maker Dixon Ticonderoga, which is owned by Italian special purpose acquisition company Fila (FILA.MI), agreed to buy U.S.-based school art and craft products supplier Pacon Group for $340 million.

Pacon deal is expected to double Fila’s sales in the United States, the Italian group said in a statement.

    It added that the enterprise value of the deal is $325 million, excluding $15 million in tax benefits. Fila plans to finance the deal with its existing medium/long-term loan.

    Fila’s board also proposed a rights offering of up to 100 million euros ($119.09 million) to be used for the early repayment of debt.

    Reported by Anna Rzhevkina in Gdynia, editing by Louise Heavens

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
