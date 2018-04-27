FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018

'Avengers: Infinity War' sets Marvel record on opening night

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Avengers: Infinity War” took in $39 million on Thursday evening at U.S. and Canadian box offices, the biggest opening for a Marvel Studios film and the fourth-highest of all time, distributor Walt Disney Co said.

Premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 23/04/2018 - Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

By Sunday, the movie is expected to come close to or even break the weekend record set in 2015 by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” according to box office analysts. “Force Awakens” grossed $248 million over its initial weekend.

“Infinity War” features more than 20 superheroes from Marvel’s ever-expanding cinematic universe, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Critics largely praised the movie for its ambition, scale and wit and for a jaw-dropping ending that seems designed to get audiences hooked for another installment next year.

“Infinity War” opened Wednesday in some overseas markets, where it has sold $95 million worth of tickets in its first two days, Disney said.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
