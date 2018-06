Crowd of 6,000 heads to UK beach to be extras in Danny Boyle film

LONDON (Reuters) - Around 6,000 people gathered at a British beach for the chance to be extras in a film directed by Oscar winner Danny Boyle on Wednesday, after answering a Twitter call to take part in the production as concert revelers.

FILE PHOTO: Director Danny Boyle poses for photographers at the closing night premiere of the film "Steve Jobs" at the BFI London Film Festival October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

The crowd filmed the scene at Gorleston beach in southern England for the yet untitled movie, which was written by “Love Actually” director Richard Curtis.

Boyle, who won an Oscar for “Slumdog Millionaire” and will direct the next James Bond film, applauded the crowd for their work during the shoot.

“That was incredible, wonderful wonderful energy,” he said.

Last month, producers took to Twitter to find “unpaid concert spectators” for the project. A day later, Curtis’ partner Emma Freud tweeted that some 7,400 people had registered to take part.

After Tuesday’s shoot, Freud wrote to her followers on the social media platform that 6,000 people had come for the shoot, adding that it was “technically the biggest film crowd ever shot on British soil”.

Little is known about the film, which is said to inspired by The Beatles and stars “Downton Abbey” actress Lily James, according to Britain’s BBC.