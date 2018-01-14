Redmayne calls for Hollywood change on gender equality

LONDON (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne said on Sunday that Hollywood’s campaign for gender equality had been “a long time coming” and that a “huge amount of change” was still needed.

Speaking on the red carpet at the world premiere of his new animated film “Early Man”, the British star was asked about reports of a significant pay gap between Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams for reshoots on “All the Money in the World”.

“It’s incredibly important and I think that it’s been a long time coming, and I think the fact that last year three of the top films were female-led films is showing there is change but there is a huge amount of change needed yet. It’s sort of systemic I think,” Redmayne said.

Redmayne and “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams play alongside Tom Hiddleston in a new prehistoric-era adventure about inept cavemen from Oscar-winning director Nick Park.

Williams, who has read the scripts for the final season of “Game of Thrones”, told fans it would be worth the wait for the much-anticipated finale.

“It’s going to be very very good, and it’s not going to come out for another year because it just takes long to make these incredible episodes that we’re doing and I am just so proud of the work everyone’s putting in this year. And honestly we have never done anything like this, it’s very special so it takes time but it’ll be worth it,” she said.