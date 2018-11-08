'Fantastic Beasts' casts its spell over Paris

Actors Zoe Kravitz, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and writer J.K. Rowling pose during the photocall for the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris, France, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Harry Potter fans got their first look at the second “Fantastic Beasts” movie on Thursday at a world premiere in Paris - the setting for the latest wizarding adventure from British author J.K. Rowling.

Eddie Redmayne, who stars as magical zoologist Newt Scamander, along with Jude Law in his first outing as a young version of Hogwarts School headmaster Albus Dumbledore, walked a red carpet decorated with huge gold-colored wands.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” is the second of five planned movies set some 70 years before Rowling’s best-selling “Harry Potter” books and movies, which are set in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Redmayne paid tribute to fans, saying their “energy and enthusiasm and passion for this world (and) these stories is really interesting. It’s really heartfelt. It’s not just fanatical.”

“J.K. Rowling, along with the escapism and the magic, she also creates stories and characters that are appealing to people who maybe feel a little disenfranchised or on the outskirts,” he told Reuters Television.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” starts its international movie rollout on Nov. 14.