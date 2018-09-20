Next James Bond film to be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

LONDON (Reuters) - The next James Bond film will be directed by American Cary Joji Fukunaga, the man behind the first season of U.S. drama “True Detective” and the Netflix comedy “Maniac,” the 007 producers said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Director of the movie Cary Fukunaga poses for a portrait in West Hollywood, California October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Fukunaga, 41, replaces British director Danny Boyle, who pulled out of the as yet untitled film last month due to “creative differences”.

Filming of the 25th Bond movie will begin at Britain’s Pinewood studios in March 2019 with the worldwide release slated for Feb. 14, 2020, three months later than the original guidance given when Boyle was director.

FILE PHOTO: Director Cary Fukunaga attends the world premiere of the Netflix mini-series "Maniac", in London, Britain September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The Bond franchise is one of the movie world’s most lucrative with 2015’s “Spectre,” directed by Sam Mendes, raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while “Skyfall” in 2012, also directed by Mendes, grossed more than $1 billion globally.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said of their new director: “His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

Fukunaga directed the 2015 war film “Beasts of No Nation” starring Idris Elba.

He will direct Bond star Daniel Craig who plays Bond for a fifth time, in what is expected to be his last stint as the secret agent created by author Ian Fleming in 1953.