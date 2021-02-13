'Love Story' stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama “Love Story,” were honored just ahead of Valentine’s Day on Friday with stars on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

“Who would have thought I would end up with a star on the Walk of Fame? I thought I’d end up in jail and look where I am. So, that’s pretty good,” O’Neal, 79, said at a ceremony that was held online because COVID-19 restrictions prevented an in-person event.

MacGraw, 81, said the honor was “mind-boggling.”

“I absolutely can’t believe I’m on this sidewalk,” she said.

“Love Story” became a cultural phenomenon and was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won one for best original score. It featured one of the most famous movie lines of the 1970s: “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, a mile-long strip of plaques on Hollywood Boulevard, has honored influential figures in the entertainment industry since 1960.