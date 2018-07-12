Here we go again: Abba tunes are back in 'Mamma Mia!' sequel

(Reuters) - Abba songs? Check. Colorful flamboyant costumes? Check. Picturesque island? Check.

Ten years after Meryl Streep led an all-singing cast in “Mamma Mia!”, audiences get another chance to belt out some Abba tunes in the cinema with the highly anticipated box office hit’s sequel, where old as well as new faces take to the floor.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” looks back on the younger years of Donna as her daughter Sophie finds out she is pregnant. Donna’s character is portrayed by Streep while Sophie is played by Amanda Seyfried.

Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard reprise their roles as Sophie’s three fathers, while Christine Baranski and Julie Walters return as Donna’s good friends Tanya and Rosie.

“I had the most glorious time on this movie. Ten years seem to have gone by with the speed of a flame,” Brosnan told a news conference in Stockholm on Wednesday.

“This is a unique film for me in my life ... Seeing Cher come up on the stage is one of those glorious things that I’ll never forget.”

Pop star Cher, 72, is among the new faces in the sequel, with her character making a very glamorous entrance and singing Abba hit “Fernando” with actor Andy Garcia.

“Super Trooper” and “Waterloo” are some of the other catchy Abba songs featured in the film.

“This is a part of your life, if you feel young and sexy at any age, Abba is the perfect soundtrack to your life,” Baranski said of music by the group.

Judy Craymer, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgard, Amanda Seyfried, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Pierce Brosnan, Lily James and Benny Andersson pose at a photocall ahead of the Sweden gala premiere of the movie "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" in Stockholm, Sweden July 11, 2018. TT News Agency/Vilhelm Stokstad/via REUTERS