FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
September 28, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

From the trenches comes Peter Jackson's World War One film

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Featuring voice-overs from veteran soldiers and transformed 100-year-old archive footage from the battlefield, Peter Jackson offered a first look at his upcoming World War One film “They Shall Not Grow Old”.

Director Peter Jackson attends the world premiere of 'The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years' in London, Britain September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The short trailer, released on Friday, shows original black and white footage of soldiers eating, riding on horse back and firing weaponry.

Some of the clips then switch into color, having been converted to 3D and enhanced with modern production techniques.

Jackson, the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” director, has worked with London’s Imperial War Museums and used BBC film and audio archive to create the movie, which will have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.

Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.