FILE PHOTO: The marquee at the Presidio Theater is seen before the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in San Francisco, California, U.S. December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The highly anticipated movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” rang up $40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night on Thursday, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co.

The total ranks as the fifth-highest domestic opening night of all time, Disney said.