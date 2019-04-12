'Star Wars' Episode IX 'Rise of Skywalker' sees evil emperor return

FILE PHOTO: Characters of Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The ninth installment of the original “Star Wars” film saga will be called “The Rise of Skywalker” and will see the return of the evil emperor Palpatine to threaten the young heroine Rey, Walt Disney Co revealed on Friday.

Disney showed fans at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago the first footage from the movie, which will be released in theaters in December.

A villainous cackle was heard at the end of the trailer, and the actor who played Palpatine in previous films, Ian McDiarmid, walked on stage to loud applause.

Director J.J. Abrams said the movie takes place some time after the events of 2017 film “The Last Jedi.”