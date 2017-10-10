FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'The Last Jedi' theatrical trailer debuts on Monday Night Football
#Entertainment News
October 10, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 10 days ago

'The Last Jedi' theatrical trailer debuts on Monday Night Football

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A new theatrical trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted on Monday night during the halftime of an American football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.

Walt Disney, which owns the rights to the Star Wars franchise, used a similar tactic two years ago when the third trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was shown on ESPN‘S Monday Night Football.

The “Force Awakens” reunited the cast of the 1977 first film in the “Star Wars” series, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, and introduced a new generation of characters. The film made more than $2 billion at the global box office.

The cast for “Last Jedi” includes “Force Awakens” members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver. The new film is scheduled for release on Dec. 15, according to the trailer.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler and Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
