'Star Wars' movie in 2022 will come from 'Game of Thrones' creators

FILE PHOTO: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss arrive for the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall in New York, U.S., April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - After the Skywalker saga concludes in December, Walt Disney Co’s next venture into the “Star Wars” galaxy will come from the creators of HBO’s global hit “Game of Thrones,” the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Disney announced last week that it had scheduled “Star Wars” movies for December 2022, 2024 and 2026 but did not reveal any other details. Those will be the first “Star Wars” films after “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019.

Speaking at an investor conference on Tuesday, Chief Executive Bob Iger confirmed that the 2022 film would come from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of medieval fantasy series “Game of Thrones.” He did not provide any other details.

Disney has said the series will tell a story separate from the Skywalker saga that began with the original 1977 “Star Wars” film.

The company also has announced a separate “Star Wars” trilogy in the works by “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson. No release date has been unveiled.