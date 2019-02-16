Lead roles in Chinese saga 'So Long My Son' share best actor awards at Berlinale

Actors Yong Mei and Wang Jingchun pose with Silver Bears for Best Actor and Actress, after the awards ceremony at the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Wang Jingchun and Yong Mei won Silver Bears for best actor and best actress respectively for their joint lead roles as husband and wife in Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai’s epic family saga “So Long My Son” at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.

The two play a couple who live through the vicissitudes of life in China as it emerges from the chaos of the Cultural Revolution and rises to become today’s economic superpower.

(This story corrects name of director to Wang Xiaoshuai, not Zhang Yimou.)