Once upon a time in Cannes: DiCaprio, Pitt attend new Tarantino film

72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 21, 2019. Cast members Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie scattered some Hollywood stardust on Cannes’ red carpet on Tuesday at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s new film, an ode to the U.S. movie industry.

The “Pulp Fiction” director is vying for the top Palme d’Or award at this year’s film festival with “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”, his ninth film. It made it to the competition at the last minute after Tarantino rushed to finish editing on it.

Tarantino, who arrived on the French Riviera last week and has been spotted at several screenings and premieres, hit the red carpet on Tuesday alongside his wife, Israeli singer and model Daniela Pick.

“Once Upon A Time” centers on the lives of a TV star and his longtime stunt double.

In a message sent out by the film’s promoters ahead of the premiere, Tarantino asked critics not to ruin it with any spoilers.

“The cast and crew have worked hard to create something original,” the director said in the statement.