May 18, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Brave Chihuahua from Italian crime movie wins Palm Dog

Natasha Howitt

1 Min Read

CANNES, France (Reuters) - A tiny chihuahua won the “Palm Dog” award at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, for its performance in “Dogman”, an Italian film about an animal groomer who reluctantly gets involved in burglary.

71st Cannes Film Festival - The Palm Dog awards - Cannes, France May 18, 2018. Marcello Fonte, cast member of the film "Dogman" in competition, jokes before the award for the best canine performance. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The unofficial award is made every year at the festival as an “antidote to the extreme serious human ego issues at the real ceremonies,” said organiser Toby Rose.

In the film, directed by Matteo Garrone, known for Naples mafia movie “Gomorrah”, the burglars shut the chihuahua in a freezer to stop it yapping. It is later rescued by the film’s hero.

“Dogman” is competing for the Palme d’Or - the official prize given to the best film that will be awarded on Saturday.

Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Andrew Heavens

