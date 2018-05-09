Paris court rules Gilliam's Quixote film can be shown in Cannes

CANNES, France (Reuters) - A Paris court ruled on Wednesday that Terry Gilliam’s movie “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” can be shown at the Cannes Film Festival, according to the film’s Twitter account.

FILE PHOTO: Film director Terry Gilliam attends the UK Creative Industries Forum at the Royal Academy in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

“We are delighted to announce that @TerryGilliam and his film #TheManWhoKilledDonQuixote will be at @Festival_Cannes on May 19th for the closing film of the festival. The judge said YES,” a tweet said, referring to a hearing at a court in Paris brought by former producer Paulo Branco.

The film, directed by former Monty Python member Gilliam, has been the subject of a long legal dispute brought by Branco over who owns the rights to it.