Elton John touches down in Cannes for 'Rocketman'

72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Rocketman" out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 16, 2019. Director Dexter Fletcher and cast members Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden, Taron Egerton and Elton John pose. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Sporting a sequinned “EJ” rocket on his lapel, Elton John beamed his way down the Cannes red carpet on Thursday to see the premiere of his own biopic - “Rocketman”.

The movie, starring Taron Egerton, tracks the singer’s early days. Although not competing for awards, it was still one of the most anticipated screenings of the film festival.

Accompanied by his husband David Furnish, John posed for photographers alongside the cast in heart-shaped, jewel-encrusted sunglasses.