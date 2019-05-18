Tarantino puts in early red carpet turn at Cannes Film Festival

72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "The Wild Goose Lake" (Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2019. Director Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick pose. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Quentin Tarantino may have made it to the Cannes film competition by the skin of his teeth after rushing to finish editing on his latest movie in time but the director put in an unexpected early turn on the Croisette’s red carpet on Saturday.

Accompanied by his wife, Israeli singer and model Daniela Pick, Tarantino surprised movie-goers as he joined stars lining up to see “The Wild Goose Lake”, a film by China’s Diao Yinan which is also competing for the festival’s top Palme D’Or prize.

Tarantino’s ninth outing “Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood”, billed as an ode to the cinema industry, is one of the Cannes Film Festival’s most hotly anticipated entries this year.

Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio, it is set to premiere on the French Riviera on May 21.

Tarantino, who is returning to the film festival 25 years after “Pulp Fiction” clinched the Palme D’Or, was initially omitted from the festival line-up but was announced as a late entrant after racing to edit his latest movie.