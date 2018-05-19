FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2018 / 6:35 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Japanese movie 'Shoplifters' wins Cannes Palme d'Or

Robin Pomeroy

2 Min Read

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda won the Palme d’Or at Cannes on Saturday for “Shoplifters”, a movie that wowed audiences for its delicate portrayal of family life and surprising plot twists.

71st Cannes Film Festival – Closing ceremony and screening of the film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" out of competition – Cannes, France, May 19, 2018. Director Hirokazu Kore-eda poses with the Palme d'Or award for his film "Shoplifters" (Manbiki kazoku). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The win, by a director who has won prizes at the festival in previous years, defied speculation that the Palme would go to a woman director, with three strong contenders in a year when the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal was the talk of the town.

Spike Lee’s political satire “BlacKkKlansman”, based on the true story of a black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s, won the runner-up prize, the Grand Prix.

Slideshow (4 Images)

A woman director, Nadine Labaki from Lebanon, won the Jury Prize - effectively the bronze medal - for “Capharnaum”, a realist drama about childhood neglect in the slums of Beirut.

Poland’s Pawel Pawlikowski won Best Director for “Cold War”, a romance that moves from the peasant farms of Poland to Paris jazz clubs and back from the 1940s to the 1960s.

“Girl”, a Belgian drama about a transgender teenage girl’s quest to become a ballerina, won the Camera d’Or for the best directorial debut for director Lukas Dhont.

Reporting by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Jon Boyle

