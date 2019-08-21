Hollywood actor Tim Roth says rise of populism hurt British politics

English actor and director Tim Roth holds the Heart of Sarajevo honorary award during the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Hollywood star Tim Roth, who launched his acting career playing a racist skinhead in 1980s Britain, said on Wednesday that the “odium of populism” had led to a deterioration in British politics and beyond.

Roth, 58, who also starred in Quentin Tarantino’s films Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, was speaking at the Sarajevo Film Festival where he received the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo.

“It’s worse now because of the odium of populism leading the political movements of the country,” he said during an interview organized by the festival.

“It’s like they have achieved the status that didn’t exist before.”

Roth also held an acting masterclass at the Sarajevo festival.