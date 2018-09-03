Dakota Johnson trained during '50 Shades' shoot for 'Suspiria' dances

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - If Dakota Johnson had to work hard to prepare for the erotic “Fifty Shades”, it was nothing compared to the physical demands of “Suspiria”, a horror movie in which much of the fear comes through her ability to dance like a woman possessed.

The 75th Venice International Film Festival - Screening of the film "Suspiria" competing in the Venezia 75 section - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2018 - Actor Dakota Johnson poses. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A remake of the 1970s cult classic, “Suspiria” is set in a dance school in Berlin where Johnson’s character Susie, a naive young hopeful from the cornfields of Ohio, arrives to find strange powers at work.

The 75th Venice International Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Suspiria" competing in the Venezia 75 section - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2018 - Cast member Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The older women at the academy are impressed by her instinctual, violent dancing, and quickly give her the lead role in an upcoming performance - although the viewer suspects they have something more sinister in mind.

“It was amazing to discover that I could do that with my body, but it was a lot of work, it was a lot of training,” Johnson told Reuters in Venice, where “Suspiria” is competing for a Golden Lion.

“I worked for six months before filming. I was filming another movie in Vancouver, the third ‘50 Shades’ movie, and I would go after work or before to train with the trainer.”

Slideshow (2 Images)

The 28-year-old has another horror movie in the works - “Bad Times at the El Royale” with Jeff Bridges and Chris Hemsworth.

“I think I went through a little horror phase recently,” Johnson said, before realizing that could be mis-heard.

“I said ‘horr-or’ phase, to be clear,” she said, jabbing the air with her finger for emphasis, and adding: “Not ‘whore phase’. Oh God! I don’t know!

“I’m interested in making all kinds of films. I love cinema and I love movies, so I really don’t know what I’ll do next. But the ones coming out are a little, a little ‘different’.”

The Venice Film Festival runs to Sept 8.