Netflix's queen enjoyed sex scenes with Emma Stone in Venice movie

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Olivia Colman, soon to seen as Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series “The Crown”, said she had a blast playing another English monarch, not least because of sex scenes with “La La Land” star Emma Stone.

The 44-year-old British actress plays 18th century Queen Anne in “The Favourite”, which was due to be premiered at the Venice Film Festival later on Thursday.

The film portrays as lesbian affairs the close friendships the queen had with two confidants who were rivals for her affections and influence.

“It’s as though we think we invented sex, but we didn’t, it’s been going on for quite a long time,” three-time BAFTA winner Colman told reporters at the festival.

The 75th Venice International Film Festival - photocall for the movie "The Favourite" competing in the Venezia 75 section - Venice, Italy, August 30, 2018 - Actors Emma Stone and Olivia Colman.

“And It was awfully fun having sex with Emma Stone.”

“It was really fun having sex with you too,” replied Oscar-winner Stone, 29, who later added, in case anyone was taking them literally: “We didn’t really!”

In “The Favourite”, Stone plays Abigail Masham, an aristocrat fallen on hard times trying to rebuild her life in the royal court.

Her rival for the queen’s favors is the Duchess of Marlborough, played by Rachel Weisz who, along with Colman, starred in a previous film by acclaimed Greek director filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Lobster”.

Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” is one of 21 films vying for the Golden Lion at the festival that runs from Aug. 29 to Sept 8.

