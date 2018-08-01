Three hackers arrested in Europe in connection with tens of millions of dollars in losses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three people associated with the hacking group FIN7, also known as Carbanak, have been arrested in Europe and are in custody, the United States said in a court filing.

A man poses inside a server room at an IT company in this June 19, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Illustration

The three, Fedir Hladyr, Dmytro Fedorov and Andrii Kolpakov, were arrested in Europe between January and June of this year, the court filing said. Hladyr is in U.S. custody, and U.S. authorities are seeking extradition of the other two.

The three were arrested in connection with computer hacks of more than 120 U.S. companies in order to steal customer payment card data and other information, the filing said. The group has caused tens of millions of dollars in losses, the filing said.