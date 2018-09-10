FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 9:00 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Frank on finance

John Foley

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Barney Frank helped craft the post-crisis rules that put banks back on track. He talks with John Foley about how politics has made the system more fragile, why populism thrived on the right but fizzled on the left, and what it was like to be one of the few openly gay lawmakers.

Former U.S. Representative Barney Frank (D-MA) appears on the Fox News Channel "The O'Reilly Factor" in New York March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

