September 4, 2018 / 7:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: From slump to Trump

Peter Thal Larsen

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - In the first of our “Ten Years After” series, Peter Thal Larsen talks to Adam Tooze. The Columbia University history professor joins the dots from the 2008 crash to Brexit and U.S. elections, noting a declining faith in U.S. willingness to be the global lender of last resort.

Workers walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London on September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

