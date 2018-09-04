Breakingviews - The Exchange: From slump to Trump

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - In the first of our “Ten Years After” series, Peter Thal Larsen talks to Adam Tooze. The Columbia University history professor joins the dots from the 2008 crash to Brexit and U.S. elections, noting a declining faith in U.S. willingness to be the global lender of last resort.

Workers walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London on September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

