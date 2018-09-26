Breakingviews - The Exchange: Vikram Pandit

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - As the chief executive of Citigroup, Pandit engineered the bank’s rescue and recovery from the crisis ten years ago. He swung by Times Square to discuss lessons learned, the things that still worry him and where he’s placing his bets on the future of the financial industry.

A Citi sign is seen at the Citigroup stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.