Breakingviews - The Exchange: Greg Fleming

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - On the day Lehman Brothers went belly-up, Merrill Lynch sold itself to Bank of America. As president of the “Thundering Herd,” Fleming was the architect of that transaction. In conversation with Rob Cox, he defends the deal, reminisces on the crisis and discusses his new venture.

Greg Fleming, president of Morgan Stanley Wealth and Investment Management, speaks during the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

