Breakingviews - The Exchange: A chat with Gary Cohn

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Trump’s first National Economic Council director and former Goldman Sachs No. 2 discusses the financial crisis and its aftermath with Gina Chon. He also gives his take on tax cuts and trade, and explains why JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon would make a “phenomenal” president.

Former Director of the U.S. National Economic Council Gary Cohn (R) speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.