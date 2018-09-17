Breakingviews - The Exchange: Congresswoman Maxine Waters

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The senior Democrat on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee recalls the lack of answers that lawmakers had in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The Exchange went to Congress to discuss that period and find out her priorities if she takes over the banking committee.

Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) listens to testimony on robo-signing and foreclosures at a hearing of the Housing and Community Opportunity Subcommittee of the House Financial Service Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

