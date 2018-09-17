FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 5:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Gina Chon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The senior Democrat on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee recalls the lack of answers that lawmakers had in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The Exchange went to Congress to discuss that period and find out her priorities if she takes over the banking committee. 

Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) listens to testimony on robo-signing and foreclosures at a hearing of the Housing and Community Opportunity Subcommittee of the House Financial Service Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

