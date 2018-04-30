FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Hellman & Friedman to buy Financial Engines for $3.02 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investment adviser Financial Engines Inc (FNGN.O) said on Monday it would be bought by U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman for about $3.02 billion in cash.

Shareholders of Financial Engines will receive $45.00 per share in cash, a premium of 32.5 percent as of Friday close.

    The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.

    (This version of the story corrects deal value in the headline to ‘$3.02 billion’ from ‘$3.2 billion’)

    Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

