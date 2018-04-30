Hellman & Friedman to buy Financial Engines for $3.02 billion

(Reuters) - Investment adviser Financial Engines Inc (FNGN.O) said on Monday it would be bought by U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman for about $3.02 billion in cash.

Shareholders of Financial Engines will receive $45.00 per share in cash, a premium of 32.5 percent as of Friday close.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.

(This version of the story corrects deal value in the headline to ‘$3.02 billion’ from ‘$3.2 billion’)