Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 10, 2018 / 7:42 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Smith & Williamson Holdings, Deutsche Bank Wealth Management

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SMITH & WILLIAMSON HOLDINGS LTD

The U.K.-based financial services provider named David Barfoot to the newly-created position of head of fund sales.

DEUTSCHE BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The Germany-based asset management company named Wendy McMillan and Richard Aguiar as managing director and private banker. McMillan and Aguiar will be based in San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively, the company said.

Compiled by Debroop Roy

