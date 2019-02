French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in Doha, Qatar February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

MILAN (Reuters) - The French government is in favor of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri’s acquisition of rival Chantiers de l’Atlantique, foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview.

“It’s a good deal ... As far as the French government is concerned, we’re in favor of this accord,” Le Drian said.