Fincantieri declined to comment about interest in Thyssenkrupp Marine System

FILE PHOTO: A view of Fincantieri shipyard is seen in Monfalcone near Trieste, in northest Italy, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILANO (Reuters) - Fincantieri General Manager Fabio Gallia declined to comment on Friday about rumours on an interest in acquiring Thyssenkrupp Marine System (TKMS) in partnership with German defence company Rheinmethall.

“We’ll see, no comment on that”, Gallia said during a conference call with analysts, asked about the rumours.

Rheinmetall could be a minority partner in an alliance with Fincantieri to buy TKMS, Il Sole 24 Ore reported last month.