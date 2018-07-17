Fincantieri, MERMEC make joint offer for technology group Vitrociset

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri (FCT.MI) and engineering group MERMEC have presented a joint offer for technology group Vitrociset, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, adding that a potential deal could be struck in the near term.

News of the offer for Vitrociset, which provides products, systems and services for the defense, security, space and transport markets, were first reported by financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

No financial details of the deal were known.

The three companies declined to comment.