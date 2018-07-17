FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 2:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fincantieri, MERMEC make joint offer for technology group Vitrociset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri (FCT.MI) and engineering group MERMEC have presented a joint offer for technology group Vitrociset, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, adding that a potential deal could be struck in the near term.

News of the offer for Vitrociset, which provides products, systems and services for the defense, security, space and transport markets, were first reported by financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

No financial details of the deal were known.

The three companies declined to comment.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Paola Arosio

