Irish fintech FINEOS, ASX's biggest IPO this year, opens higher on debut

(Reuters) - FINEOS Holdings Corp PLC’s FCL.AX Australia-listed shares opened slightly higher than their IPO price in their trading debut on Friday.

The Ireland-based company raised A$211 million ($143.21 million) from its initial public offering, Australia’s largest so far this year.

FINEOS opened at A$2.80 and was trading at A$2.6 per share by 0308 GMT, compared with its IPO price of A$2.50.

($1 = 1.4734 Australian dollars)