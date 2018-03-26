FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 26, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

JD Sports to buy The Finish Line of the U.S. for $558 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British sports and fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S. firm The Finish Line, Inc for $558 million (396 million pounds), boosting its presence in the world’s largest sportswear market.

    JD Sports said it had agreed to pay $13.50 per The Finish Line share.

    The Finish Line is one of the largest retailers of premium multi-branded athletic footwear, apparel and accessories in the U.S., JD said.

    Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.