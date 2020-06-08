Finland launches new 5G spectrum auction

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland launched its second auction of frequencies for high-speed 5G mobile networks on Monday, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency said.

“Over the past 18 months, the 5G network has been made available in 30 cities and municipalities in Finland. This spring, well-functioning connections have proved even more valuable than anticipated, the agency said in a statement, referring to the COVID-19 epidemic.

It added that Monday’s auction would include three 800 MHz bands in the 25.1-27.5 GHz range for use in mainland Finland, and the starting price for each frequency would be 7 million euros.

Finland’s government granted 5G licences in the 3.5 GHz band in 2018 and construction of the new 5G networks started at the beginning of 2019, making the country, home to network equipment maker Nokia, among the first in the world to introduce the technology.

The winning bids will be announced by the Ministry of Transport and Communications after the auction close and construction of the new networks can start from July 1 2020, the agency said.