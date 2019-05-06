Russia's Lavrov, after Pompeo talks, warns against U.S. military action in Venezuela

People hold lit candles and Venezuelan flags while participating in a candlelight vigil held for victims of recent violence in Caracas, Venezuela May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo in Finland on Monday after which he warned that U.S. military intervention in Venezuela would be catastrophic and unjustified.

The two men met on the sidelines of a meeting of the Arctic Council in Finland.

Lavrov told reporters his meeting had been constructive and that the two top diplomats had made decent progress when it came to discussing strategic nuclear stability.

Lavrov also said he was sure that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump would have another chance to meet again after their summit in Helsinki last year.