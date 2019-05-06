Pompeo warns about Russia, China activities in Arctic

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Arctic policy at the Lappi Areena in Rovaniemi, Finland May 6, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

ROVANIEMI, Finland (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed concern over Chinese and Russian investments in the Arctic and called on both countries to act responsibly in the region.

Speaking as he arrived in Finland for a meeting of the Arctic Council, Pompeo said Russia’s activities, including plans for new shipping channels from Asia to northern Europe, deserved a closer look.

“The United States and Arctic nations welcome transparent Chinese investment that reflect economic interests, not national security ambitions,” Pompeo said in a speech.