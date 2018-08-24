FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 24, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Four killed and 20 hurt as bus plunges off bridge in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Four people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus collided with five cars and plunged off a bridge onto railway tracks on Friday, Finnish emergency services said.

A bus that collided with passenger cars and plunged off a bridge is seen in Kuopio, Finland, August 24, 2018. LEHTIKUVA/Timo Hartikainen

The charter bus, carrying a party of pensioners, landed on its side below the bridge in the town of Kuopio in central Finland. The driver survived and told police brake failure caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Three people died at the scene and one more on the way to Kuopio University Hospital, where all the injured were taken. Three of the survivors were seriously hurt.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.